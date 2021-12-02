Horizen Reaches Market Cap of $1.20 Billion (ZEN)

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $1.20 billion and $72.31 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Horizen has traded down 23.7% against the dollar. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for approximately $101.96 or 0.00180196 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Horizen alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.48 or 0.00403791 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.62 or 0.00096529 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002972 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004101 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000276 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 11,752,188 coins and its circulating supply is 11,802,769 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global . Horizen’s official website is horizen.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services. Zendoo – Horizen’s revolutionary sidechain and scaling solution.The Zendoo sidechain platform enables businesses and developers to affordably and quickly create real-world blockchain applications on Horizen’s fully distributed, secure, and privacy-preserving architecture.Zendoo extends the Horizen network from a cryptocurrency to a privacy-preserving platform that scales for commercial applications. Zendoo is designed to be completely decentralized without the need to rely on pre-defined trusted parties – it solves the biggest problems in applying blockchain solutions to real-world use cases: Scalability and Flexibility, Decentralization, Privacy and Auditability. ZenNodes – Horizen has the largest node networks in the industry with a multi-tiered node system. Horizen’s massive and geographically dispersed node network improves the scalability, reliability, security and speed of the network. Horizen’s node infrastructure supports the public main blockchain as well as a large number of sidechains. Each node is rewarded for supporting the network. All Horizen Node Operators receive 10% of the block reward. Mining ZEN – ZEN is a proof-of-work, equihash-based cryptocurrency and is available to mine. We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.com to present the updated values from the table above “

Horizen Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.