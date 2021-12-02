Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 236,400 shares, an increase of 34.2% from the October 31st total of 176,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 328,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hoth Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

HOTH traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,374. Hoth Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $3.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $19.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.00.

Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hoth Therapeutics will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hoth Therapeutics by 650.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 706,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 612,118 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hoth Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hoth Therapeutics by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 40,790 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hoth Therapeutics by 137.4% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 79,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 46,165 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hoth Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

About Hoth Therapeutics

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of new generation therapies for dermatological disorders. Its product pipeline focuses on potential treatments for indications including atopic dermatitis (also known as eczema), chronic wounds, psoriasis, asthma, and acne. It offers the BioLexa Platform, a proprietary, patented, drug compound platform for the treatment of eczema.

