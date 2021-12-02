Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,698 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 98.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Michael Edmund Evans sold 2,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $39,007.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HMHC shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ HMHC opened at $14.84 on Thursday. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 1-year low of $2.96 and a 1-year high of $17.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.28.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.54. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $417.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.29 million. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co engages in the provision of pre-K-12 education solutions, delivering content, technology, services, and media. It operates through the following segments: Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms and services.

