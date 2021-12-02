Howdoo (UDOO) Tops One Day Volume of $280,849.00

Howdoo (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded down 9.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 2nd. In the last week, Howdoo has traded 24.3% lower against the US dollar. Howdoo has a total market cap of $3.44 million and approximately $280,849.00 worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Howdoo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001223 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003764 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00043480 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $134.61 or 0.00237642 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00007799 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.54 or 0.00087457 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Howdoo Coin Profile

Howdoo (CRYPTO:UDOO) is a coin. Howdoo’s total supply is 837,843,489 coins and its circulating supply is 459,152,475 coins. Howdoo’s official message board is medium.com/howdoo . Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Howdoo is howdoo.io . The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

Howdoo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Howdoo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Howdoo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Howdoo using one of the exchanges listed above.

