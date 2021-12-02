H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd.

H&R Block has increased its dividend payment by 10.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. H&R Block has a dividend payout ratio of 35.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect H&R Block to earn $3.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.6%.

NYSE HRB opened at $23.13 on Thursday. H&R Block has a 52 week low of $14.91 and a 52 week high of $26.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.75.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.27. H&R Block had a net margin of 20.86% and a negative return on equity of 770.31%. The firm had revenue of $192.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that H&R Block will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HRB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of H&R Block from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of H&R Block from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, H&R Block has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

In other H&R Block news, Director Robert A. Gerard bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.14 per share, with a total value of $125,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

