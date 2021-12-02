HSBC (LON:HSBA) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

HSBC (LON:HSBA)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 530 ($6.92) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on HSBA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 440 ($5.75) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.14) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 485 ($6.34) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.19) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 480.25 ($6.27).

Shares of HSBA stock opened at GBX 429.85 ($5.62) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £87.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.49. HSBC has a 1-year low of GBX 344.46 ($4.50) and a 1-year high of GBX 462.55 ($6.04). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 412.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 416.90.

In other news, insider Ewen Stevenson acquired 38,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 434 ($5.67) per share, for a total transaction of £167,754.02 ($219,171.70).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

