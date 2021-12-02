Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $89.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.34% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Hub Group, Inc. is a transportation management company that provides multi-modal solutions throughout North America, including intermodal, truck brokerage, dedicated and logistics services. The company is one of the largest over-the-road brokers in North America. The Company arranges for the movement of its customers’ freight in containers and trailers over long distances. Hub Group operates through a nationwide network of hubs, located near significant concentrations of shipping customers and railheads. As a publicly traded company, Hub Group delivers innovative, customer-focused solutions and industry leading service to help customers better control supply chains and their costs. It operates through a nationwide network of hubs, located near significant concentrations of shipping customers and railheads. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens lifted their price target on Hub Group from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on Hub Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hub Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hub Group from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

HUBG traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,655. Hub Group has a fifty-two week low of $52.35 and a fifty-two week high of $86.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.90.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.18. Hub Group had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Hub Group will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUBG. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the second quarter worth $96,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 5.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 29.3% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 50,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after buying an additional 11,428 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 10.5% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the period. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

