Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share (NYSE:HPP)

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report issued on Sunday, November 28th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.54. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.53). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $227.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.

HPP has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

HPP stock opened at $23.45 on Wednesday. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 1 year low of $22.75 and a 1 year high of $30.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.29. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -390.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is -1,666.39%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPP. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter worth $92,000. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

