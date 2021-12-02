Hunter Technology Corp. (OTCMKTS:HOILF) Short Interest Up 90.9% in November

Hunter Technology Corp. (OTCMKTS:HOILF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 90.9% from the October 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HOILF opened at $0.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.28. Hunter Technology has a 52-week low of $0.09 and a 52-week high of $1.42.

Hunter Technology Company Profile

Hunter Technology Corp. develops interactive software platforms powered by blockchain technology that digitalize and streamline physical oil trading throughout the transaction lifecycle. With its solutions, Hunter delivers more favorable economics and fair market access for all and promotes the transition towards a more environmentally and ethically responsible ecosystem.

