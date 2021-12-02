Hunter Technology Corp. (OTCMKTS:HOILF) Short Interest Up 90.9% in November

Hunter Technology Corp. (OTCMKTS:HOILF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 90.9% from the October 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS HOILF opened at $0.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.28. Hunter Technology has a 52-week low of $0.09 and a 52-week high of $1.42.
Hunter Technology Company Profile
