Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a drop of 33.7% from the October 31st total of 30,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HURC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Hurco Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Hurco Companies by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 7,845 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hurco Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $329,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hurco Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $375,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Hurco Companies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,674 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.32% of the company’s stock.

HURC stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.07. 17,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,232. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.55. The company has a market cap of $198.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.67 and a beta of 0.53. Hurco Companies has a 1-year low of $27.80 and a 1-year high of $38.83.

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Hurco Companies had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $54.18 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Hurco Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 373.33%.

About Hurco Companies

Hurco Cos., Inc is an international industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing and selling of computerized machine tools. It also offers machine tool components, software options, control upgrades, and accessories and replacement parts for its products, as well as customer service and training and applications support.

