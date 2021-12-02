Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Shares Up 8.2%

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) shot up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $48.17 and last traded at $48.17. 2,204 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 109,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.50.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HURN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $224.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.08 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 9.21%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.95, for a total transaction of $832,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,692,541.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 668.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the second quarter worth $28,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 41.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the third quarter worth $158,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the second quarter worth $205,000. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:HURN)

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

