Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) Short Interest Update

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900,000 shares, an increase of 47.5% from the October 31st total of 7,390,000 shares. Currently, 7.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

HUT has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Hut 8 Mining from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hut 8 Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Hut 8 Mining from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of HUT traded down $1.29 on Thursday, reaching $10.49. 13,097,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,221,208. Hut 8 Mining has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $16.57.

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hut 8 Mining will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUT. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the third quarter worth $23,557,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 1,760.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 888,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,461,000 after acquiring an additional 840,489 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 37.7% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,558,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,090,000 after acquiring an additional 426,880 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the third quarter worth $3,541,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the third quarter worth $3,132,000. 7.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hut 8 Mining

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a focused digital asset miners. Hut 8 Mining Corp. is based in TORONTO.

