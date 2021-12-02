Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT) Trading Down 9.5%

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (TSE:HUT)’s stock price traded down 9.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$13.35 and last traded at C$13.62. 1,335,954 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 2,381,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.05.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$12.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$19.00 price target on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 22.42 and a quick ratio of 10.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.83. The stock has a market cap of C$2.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.59.

In other Hut 8 Mining news, insider Bitfury Holding B.V. sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.33, for a total value of C$2,466,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,765,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$157,392,943.20.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 56 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

