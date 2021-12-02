Hxro Market Capitalization Tops $223.72 Million (HXRO)

Hxro (CURRENCY:HXRO) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 2nd. One Hxro coin can now be bought for about $0.57 or 0.00001017 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hxro has traded 24.1% higher against the US dollar. Hxro has a market cap of $223.72 million and $1.00 million worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001247 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003483 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.66 or 0.00043803 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $133.05 or 0.00236325 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00007724 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.70 or 0.00086490 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Hxro

Hxro (CRYPTO:HXRO) is a coin. It was first traded on December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 390,908,434 coins. Hxro’s official website is www.hxro.io . Hxro’s official message board is medium.com/@hxromedia . Hxro’s official Twitter account is @RealHxro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO. “

Hxro Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hxro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hxro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hxro using one of the exchanges listed above.

