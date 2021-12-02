I/O Coin (IOC) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $414.00

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 2nd. One I/O Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0901 or 0.00000159 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. I/O Coin has a market capitalization of $1.73 million and $414.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.00 or 0.00310494 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00012743 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00009478 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004839 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00010277 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About I/O Coin

I/O Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 19,259,187 coins. I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io . I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

I/O Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

