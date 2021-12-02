IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.57

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.57 and traded as high as C$4.10. IAMGOLD shares last traded at C$3.83, with a volume of 1,534,147 shares trading hands.

IMG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on IAMGOLD to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on IAMGOLD to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.58.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.84. The company has a market cap of C$1.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 547.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.57.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$370.32 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.160396 earnings per share for the current year.

About IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG)

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.