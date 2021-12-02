iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) PT Lowered to $11.00 at Alliance Global Partners

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners’ target price indicates a potential upside of 77.42% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Citigroup raised their price target on iClick Interactive Asia Group from $9.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Get iClick Interactive Asia Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ICLK opened at $6.20 on Tuesday. iClick Interactive Asia Group has a 1-year low of $4.13 and a 1-year high of $19.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.19 million, a PE ratio of -47.69 and a beta of 0.47.

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 3.62%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the first quarter valued at about $3,064,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,845,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,495,000 after buying an additional 182,238 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the first quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 27.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,213,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,636,000 after buying an additional 1,542,642 shares in the last quarter. 35.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Company Profile

iClick Interactive Asia Group Ltd. is a holding company, engages in the provision of online marketing and data technology platform. Its data-driven solutions help marketers identify, engage, and activate potential customers, monitor and measure the results of marketing campaigns, and create content catering to potential customers across different content distribution channels through both personal computer and mobile devices.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for iClick Interactive Asia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iClick Interactive Asia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.