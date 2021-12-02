Iconic Token Price Reaches $0.32 on Exchanges (ICNQ)

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. Over the last seven days, Iconic Token has traded up 4.1% against the dollar. Iconic Token has a total market capitalization of $3.20 million and approximately $4,223.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Iconic Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000566 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.01 or 0.00063284 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.29 or 0.00070809 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.13 or 0.00095143 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,474.39 or 0.07863891 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56,863.22 or 0.99938915 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00021176 BTC.

About Iconic Token

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,925,573 coins. The official message board for Iconic Token is medium.com/@iconicholding . Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab . Iconic Token’s official website is iconicholding.com/icnq-token

Iconic Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iconic Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Iconic Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

