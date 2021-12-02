Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Director Sells $122,454.24 in Stock

Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Director James E. Ousley sold 5,556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $122,454.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Identiv stock opened at $22.15 on Thursday. Identiv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.82 and a 12-month high of $25.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.89 million, a PE ratio of 553.75 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.81.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Identiv had a net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $29.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Identiv, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVE. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Identiv by 12.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Identiv by 49.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 35,764 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Identiv by 77.0% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 10,738 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Identiv during the second quarter valued at about $690,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Identiv during the second quarter valued at about $301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on INVE shares. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Identiv from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Identiv from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

