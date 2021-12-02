Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Director Sells $122,454.24 in Stock

Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Director James E. Ousley sold 5,556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $122,454.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Identiv stock opened at $22.15 on Thursday. Identiv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.82 and a 12-month high of $25.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.89 million, a PE ratio of 553.75 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.81.
Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Identiv had a net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $29.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Identiv, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on INVE shares. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Identiv from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Identiv from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.
Identiv Company Profile
Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.
Featured Story: Cash Asset Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Identiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Identiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.