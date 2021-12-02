IG Group (LON:IGG) Receives “Add” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their add rating on shares of IG Group (LON:IGG) in a report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on IG Group from GBX 1,025 ($13.39) to GBX 1,075 ($14.04) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of IG Group in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of IG Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,185 ($15.48) price objective on shares of IG Group in a research report on Friday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,089.25 ($14.23).

Shares of IGG stock opened at GBX 777.50 ($10.16) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 799.72 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 849.56. IG Group has a 52 week low of GBX 735 ($9.60) and a 52 week high of GBX 960 ($12.54). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76.

In related news, insider Charlie Rozes purchased 2,000 shares of IG Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 800 ($10.45) per share, for a total transaction of £16,000 ($20,904.10).

IG Group Company Profile

IG Group Holdings plc operates as a multi-platform trading company worldwide. It offers CFDs (contracts for difference), are derivative contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price; and spread betting that allow clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, and to use the same range of risk-mitigation measures.

