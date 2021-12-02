IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Shares Bought by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in IHS Markit by 10.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in IHS Markit by 12.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in IHS Markit by 1.6% during the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 7,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in IHS Markit by 1.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in IHS Markit by 2.9% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 77,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

NYSE:INFO opened at $125.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $50.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.14 and a beta of 0.99. IHS Markit Ltd. has a twelve month low of $83.26 and a twelve month high of $132.35.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.61%.

INFO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IHS Markit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

See Also: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO).

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.