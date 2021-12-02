ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Holdings Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its holdings in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) by 25.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 46,412 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.07% of ImmunoGen worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 29,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 21,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on IMGN shares. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of ImmunoGen from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Shares of IMGN opened at $6.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.94. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $10.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -19.91 and a beta of 1.22.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 55.41% and a negative return on equity of 85.94%. The firm had revenue of $9.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

