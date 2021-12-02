Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) Short Interest Update

Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 213,300 shares, a growth of 110.4% from the October 31st total of 101,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 373,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
IMMP opened at $3.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.07 and a 200-day moving average of $4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 12.81 and a quick ratio of 12.81. Immutep has a 1-year low of $1.94 and a 1-year high of $7.95.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Immutep from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.
About Immutep
Immutep Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its product is IMP321, which involves in clinical development for the treatment of breast cancer and melanoma. The company was founded on May 21, 1987 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.
