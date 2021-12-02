Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) Short Interest Update

Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 213,300 shares, a growth of 110.4% from the October 31st total of 101,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 373,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

IMMP opened at $3.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.07 and a 200-day moving average of $4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 12.81 and a quick ratio of 12.81. Immutep has a 1-year low of $1.94 and a 1-year high of $7.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Immutep from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Immutep by 588.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immutep in the third quarter valued at $90,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Immutep by 141.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 218,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 128,029 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Immutep by 40.1% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 33,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 9,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Immutep by 54.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 6,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.01% of the company’s stock.

About Immutep

Immutep Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its product is IMP321, which involves in clinical development for the treatment of breast cancer and melanoma. The company was founded on May 21, 1987 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

