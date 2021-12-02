Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7.87 Million (IDIA)

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access (CURRENCY:IDIA) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 2nd. Over the last week, Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access has a total market cap of $132.98 million and $7.87 million worth of Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access coin can now be bought for $2.96 or 0.00005194 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.01 or 0.00063284 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.29 or 0.00070809 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.13 or 0.00095143 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,474.39 or 0.07863891 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56,863.22 or 0.99938915 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00021176 BTC.

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access Coin Profile

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,000,000 coins. Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access’ official Twitter account is @impossiblefi

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

