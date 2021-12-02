Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $149.31 Million

Brokerages expect Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) to announce sales of $149.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $135.52 million and the highest estimate coming in at $163.10 million. Independent Bank reported sales of $118.91 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full-year sales of $505.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $491.62 million to $519.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $673.86 million, with estimates ranging from $672.32 million to $675.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Independent Bank.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.19. Independent Bank had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $116.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.97 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Independent Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

In other news, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,000 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total value of $85,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 8,000 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $737,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Independent Bank by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

INDB opened at $78.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.11 and its 200 day moving average is $78.01. Independent Bank has a fifty-two week low of $66.84 and a fifty-two week high of $99.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 41.20%.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit.

