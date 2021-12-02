Ink Protocol (XNK) Market Capitalization Achieves $467,267.88

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded down 31.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. During the last week, Ink Protocol has traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ink Protocol has a total market capitalization of $467,267.88 and approximately $5,181.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ink Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001228 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003711 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.48 or 0.00043455 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.92 or 0.00239510 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00007573 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.97 or 0.00086922 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Ink Protocol Profile

Ink Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2018. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 427,113,382 coins. The official website for Ink Protocol is paywithink.com . The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ink Protocol is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Developed by Listia, Ink Protocol is a P2P (Peer to Peer) marketplace. It is a platform that allows the participants to buy or sell goods between them (similar to e-bay or Amazon) using a cryptocurrency as a medium for payment. Ink Protocol has developed a reputation mechanism in orders to rate the sellers. In addition, a mobile app is available for the users' devices. The Ink Protocol token (XNK) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token and it is the exclusive medium of payment when buying goods on the platform. “

