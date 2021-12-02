Innova (INN) Price Hits $0.0398 on Exchanges

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 2nd. Innova has a total market capitalization of $274,504.85 and approximately $21.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Innova coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0398 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Innova has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innova Coin Profile

Innova is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Innova

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using U.S. dollars.

