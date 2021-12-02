Insider Buying: Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) President Acquires 2,500 Shares of Stock

Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) President Joseph Patrick Brandon purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $658.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,646,875.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Joseph Patrick Brandon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 30th, Joseph Patrick Brandon acquired 2,500 shares of Alleghany stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $652.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,631,125.00.

Shares of NYSE Y traded up $16.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $658.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.67. Alleghany Co. has a 12 month low of $563.47 and a 12 month high of $737.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $663.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $670.93.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.60) by $3.34. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter. Alleghany had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 6.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.23 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Alleghany during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Alleghany during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Alleghany during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alleghany during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Alleghany during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Alleghany in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Alleghany from $890.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

