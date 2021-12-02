Insider Buying: Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Director Buys 460,000 Shares of Stock

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc purchased 460,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.61 per share, for a total transaction of $12,240,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Coupang stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,342,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,181,635. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Coupang, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.06 and a 52-week high of $69.00.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Coupang had a negative net margin of 7.19% and a negative return on equity of 81.85%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. The company’s revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CPNG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coupang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Coupang from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Coupang from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coupang presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPNG. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Coupang in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coupang by 3,081.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Coupang by 600.0% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coupang in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coupang by 47.0% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. 71.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

