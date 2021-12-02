Insider Buying: Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Major Shareholder Purchases 200,000 Shares of Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.90 per share, for a total transaction of $4,780,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 26th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 33,028 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.53 per share, for a total transaction of $777,148.84.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 37,078 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.38 per share, for a total transaction of $866,883.64.

On Monday, November 22nd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 171,805 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.66 per share, for a total transaction of $4,064,906.30.

On Friday, November 19th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 22,578 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.40 per share, for a total transaction of $550,903.20.

On Monday, November 15th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 36,644 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.72 per share, for a total transaction of $905,839.68.

On Thursday, November 11th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 250,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.16 per share, for a total transaction of $6,290,000.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 45,642 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,254,698.58.

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 29,101 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.45 per share, with a total value of $798,822.45.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 11,529 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.30 per share, with a total value of $314,741.70.

On Monday, October 25th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 16,679 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.68 per share, with a total value of $444,995.72.

NASDAQ:CRCT opened at $23.82 on Thursday. Cricut, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.88 and a 1-year high of $47.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.70.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $260.09 million during the quarter. Cricut had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 14.74%. Research analysts forecast that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRCT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cricut from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cricut has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Cricut during the second quarter valued at $153,622,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cricut by 75.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,446,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,055,000 after buying an additional 1,486,032 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cricut by 17.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,279,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,497,000 after buying an additional 193,030 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cricut during the second quarter valued at $47,612,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Cricut during the second quarter valued at $45,576,000. Institutional investors own 12.48% of the company’s stock.

About Cricut

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

