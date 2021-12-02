Insider Buying: EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Director Buys $4,300,000.00 in Stock

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Director Michael T. Kerr acquired 50,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $86.00 per share, with a total value of $4,300,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of EOG opened at $85.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $49.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.96. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.31 and a 1 year high of $98.20.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 19.38%. The business’s revenue was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 31.91%.

EOG Resources declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy exploration company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EOG shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised EOG Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 11.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,501,623 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $288,359,000 after purchasing an additional 358,584 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.0% in the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,212 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $9,446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 478.2% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 165,069 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $13,773,000 after purchasing an additional 136,522 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank Trust purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at $4,673,000. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

