Insider Buying: F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE:FXLV) Director Buys 125,000 Shares of Stock

F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE:FXLV) Director Kennedy Lewis Management Lp purchased 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,341,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:FXLV opened at $9.39 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.33. F45 Training Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $9.38 and a 12-month high of $17.75.

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($1.40). Equities research analysts expect that F45 Training Holdings Inc will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FXLV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of F45 Training in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of F45 Training in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F45 Training from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of F45 Training in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of F45 Training in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.86.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of F45 Training during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,172,000. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP bought a new position in shares of F45 Training during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,851,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in F45 Training in the 3rd quarter worth $176,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in F45 Training in the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in F45 Training in the 3rd quarter worth $3,366,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

F45 Training Company Profile

F45 Training Holdings Inc offers consumers functional workouts. It utilizes proprietary technologies a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform. F45 Training Holdings Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

