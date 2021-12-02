Insider Buying: K3 Capital Group PLC (LON:K3C) Insider Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

K3 Capital Group PLC (LON:K3C) insider Anthony John Ford purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 305 ($3.98) per share, with a total value of £30,500 ($39,848.45).

Shares of LON K3C opened at GBX 316 ($4.13) on Thursday. K3 Capital Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 195 ($2.55) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 535 ($6.99). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 338.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 347.47. The company has a market capitalization of £231.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.61.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a dividend of GBX 6.10 ($0.08) per share. This is an increase from K3 Capital Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. K3 Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.92%.

K3 Capital Group PLC acts as a business sales specialist in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company provides business sale services that identify and match the sellers of SME businesses to trade, individual, and institutional buyers under the KBS Corporate brand; delivers deals to mid-market private equity and trade buyers under the KBS Corporate Finance brand; and offers business transfer services under the Knightsbridge brand.

