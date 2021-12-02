Insider Buying: Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) CFO Acquires 14,850 Shares of Stock

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) CFO David B. Wyshner purchased 14,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.73 per share, for a total transaction of $248,440.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:KD opened at $15.75 on Thursday. Kyndryl has a fifty-two week low of $15.45 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KD shares. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. They set an “inline” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc operates as a holding company, through its subsidiaries, provides applications, data, AI, cloud, core enterprise, digital workplace, security and other related services. Kyndryl Holdings Inc is based in New York, United States.

