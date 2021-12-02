Insider Buying: Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Director Buys $467,940.00 in Stock

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Director Bradley D. Tilden bought 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.27 per share, with a total value of $467,940.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:JWN opened at $20.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 500.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 2.37. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.02 and a 1-year high of $46.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.17). Nordstrom had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 0.08%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JWN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 293.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 122.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 59.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

