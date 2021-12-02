Insider Buying: Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI) Director Acquires 500,000 Shares of Stock

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI) Director John D. Shulman bought 500,000 shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

PTPI stock opened at $2.34 on Thursday. Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $5.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Petros Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Petros Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 9,545 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Petros Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 18,796 shares during the period. CM Management LLC increased its stake in Petros Pharmaceuticals by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Finally, Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in Petros Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. 9.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in identifying, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics for men's health issues in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Prescription Medications and Medical Devices. The company develops H100, a novel and patented topical formulation candidate for the treatment of acute Peyronie's disease.

