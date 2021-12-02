Insider Buying: Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) CEO Purchases 37,500 Shares of Stock

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) CEO Domenic Serafino acquired 37,500 shares of Venus Concept stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.32 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Domenic Serafino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 19th, Domenic Serafino acquired 17,000 shares of Venus Concept stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.48 per share, for a total transaction of $25,160.00.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Domenic Serafino purchased 15,500 shares of Venus Concept stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.60 per share, with a total value of $24,800.00.

Shares of VERO opened at $1.19 on Thursday. Venus Concept Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $3.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.22.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Venus Concept had a negative net margin of 32.45% and a negative return on equity of 74.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Venus Concept Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

VERO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Venus Concept from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Venus Concept from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Venus Concept in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Venus Concept in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Venus Concept in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Venus Concept during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Venus Concept during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 41.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Venus Concept

Venus Concept, Inc develops, commercializes and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies and related practice enhancement services. Its product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms which includes venus versa, venus legacy, venus velocity, venus fiore, venus viva, venus freeze plus, and venus bliss.

