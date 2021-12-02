Insider Selling: Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) CEO Sells $7,078,273.65 in Stock

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 39,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $7,078,273.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:AXON opened at $164.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $176.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.23. The company has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -411.91 and a beta of 0.40. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.57 and a twelve month high of $212.37.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $231.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.11 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 73.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on AXON shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.43.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.