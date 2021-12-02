Insider Selling: Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CTO Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CTO David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $10,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

David Tzat-Kin Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 24th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 2,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total transaction of $10,040.00.

On Wednesday, November 17th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 2,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.93, for a total transaction of $9,860.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 2,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total transaction of $11,300.00.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 2,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total transaction of $10,840.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 2,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total transaction of $11,080.00.

On Wednesday, October 20th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 2,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total transaction of $11,900.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 2,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $11,040.00.

On Wednesday, October 6th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 2,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total transaction of $11,240.00.

NASDAQ CXDO traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $5.01. 24,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.62. Crexendo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.77 and a 52 week high of $8.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.41 million, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.41.

Several research analysts recently commented on CXDO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crexendo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Crexendo in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Crexendo in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Crexendo during the third quarter worth $69,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crexendo by 33.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Crexendo in the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Crexendo by 86.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 11,267 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Crexendo by 219.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 25,430 shares during the period. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crexendo Company Profile

Crexendo, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Web Services segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services.

