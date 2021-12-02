Insider Selling: Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) CEO Sells 2,225 Shares of Stock

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.28, for a total transaction of $912,873.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

David Powers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, David Powers sold 2,225 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.48, for a total value of $879,943.00.

On Thursday, October 21st, David Powers sold 2,225 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $845,500.00.

NYSE DECK traded up $6.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $404.03. The stock had a trading volume of 445,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,834. The company has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $393.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $389.23. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a twelve month low of $269.82 and a twelve month high of $451.49.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.02). Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The firm had revenue of $721.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.08 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter worth about $1,445,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 21.0% during the third quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 52,896 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,053,000 after buying an additional 9,191 shares in the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 34.6% during the third quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter worth about $612,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 76.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DECK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $387.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wedbush started coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.42.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

