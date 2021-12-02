Insider Selling: HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Director Sells $373,238.68 in Stock

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Director Subra Suresh sold 10,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $373,238.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE HPQ opened at $36.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.74. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $38.38.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.42 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 151.64% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. HP’s payout ratio is presently 14.34%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of HP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,097,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of HP by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,024,707 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,291,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,708 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of HP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,975,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of HP by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,195,961 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $338,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of HP by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,520,084 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $166,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HPQ. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on HP from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded HP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

