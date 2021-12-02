Insider Selling: Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) President Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) President Neil Lawrence Underwood sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total value of $1,392,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Neil Lawrence Underwood also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 22nd, Neil Lawrence Underwood sold 79,853 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total value of $7,721,785.10.

Shares of NASDAQ LOB opened at $85.52 on Thursday. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.50 and a twelve month high of $99.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 1.51.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 34.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.22%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 35.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,449,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,537,000 after acquiring an additional 376,115 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 111.7% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 143,913 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,489,000 after acquiring an additional 75,938 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $1,555,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 103,550.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,292 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 8,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 108,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,388,000 after buying an additional 51,666 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LOB shares. Truist upped their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

