Insider Selling: Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) EVP Sells $322,065.75 in Stock

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) EVP Behzad Soltani sold 7,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total transaction of $322,065.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE MOV opened at $42.65 on Thursday. Movado Group, Inc. has a one year low of $16.01 and a one year high of $48.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $982.78 million, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.29.

Get Movado Group alerts:

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.35. Movado Group had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 18.72%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Movado Group, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Movado Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.83%.

MOV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Movado Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Movado Group by 618.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Movado Group by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Movado Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Movado Group by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in Movado Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Movado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.