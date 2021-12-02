Insider Selling: NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) CEO Sells $137,769.72 in Stock

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 18,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total transaction of $137,769.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NG stock opened at $6.55 on Thursday. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.48 and a 12-month high of $11.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.55 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 62.14 and a current ratio of 62.14.

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NG. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources during the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources during the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources during the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal properties primarily located in Alaska and British Columbia. Its developments include Donlin Gold and Galore Creek projects. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W. Chisholm, Macisaac G. Angus, Rick van Nieuwenhuyse, and Gerald James McConnell on December 5, 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.