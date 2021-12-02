Insider Selling: SIG plc (LON:SHI) Insider Sells 20,243 Shares of Stock

SIG plc (LON:SHI) insider Steve Francis sold 20,243 shares of SIG stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 51 ($0.67), for a total value of £10,323.93 ($13,488.28).

Steve Francis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 11th, Steve Francis sold 81,500 shares of SIG stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 49 ($0.64), for a total value of £39,935 ($52,175.33).

On Wednesday, October 6th, Steve Francis sold 107,000 shares of SIG stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.59), for a total value of £48,150 ($62,908.28).

SIG stock traded up GBX 0.15 ($0.00) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 51.50 ($0.67). The stock had a trading volume of 311,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,081,978. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.55. The stock has a market cap of £608.50 million and a P/E ratio of -6.26. SIG plc has a 12 month low of GBX 28.08 ($0.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 65 ($0.85). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 49.24 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 51.42.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SHI shares. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 65 ($0.85) price objective on shares of SIG in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 52 ($0.68) price objective on shares of SIG in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

About SIG

SIG plc engages in the distribution and merchanting of specialist building products for the construction and related markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Benelux, Poland, Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It offers insulation and interiors fit out products, such as structural and technical insulations, dry linings, construction accessories and fixings, cladding and faÃ§ade systems, ceiling tiles and grids, partition walls and door sets, and floor coverings.

