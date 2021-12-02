Insider Selling: Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Insider Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) insider Roger Dankel sold 1,500 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.21, for a total value of $175,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Roger Dankel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, Roger Dankel sold 1,500 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total value of $159,480.00.

On Friday, October 1st, Roger Dankel sold 1,500 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total value of $161,655.00.

Shares of SSD stock traded up $5.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $122.14. 228,299 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,106. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.29. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.61 and a 52-week high of $123.54.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $396.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.72 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SSD shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 3.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 494,871 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,654,000 after purchasing an additional 15,335 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 7.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 155,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,988,000 after purchasing an additional 10,159 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 3.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,891 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects; and concrete construction products such as anchor; and repair, protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DYI projects.

