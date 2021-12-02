Insider Selling: TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) CAO Sells 29,790 Shares of Stock

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) CAO Michael C. Donegan sold 29,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.54, for a total value of $16,086.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ TXMD opened at $0.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.91. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.79.
TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on TherapeuticsMD from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on TherapeuticsMD from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.
About TherapeuticsMD
TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of products for women. The firm’s technology, SYMBODA, develops advanced hormone therapy pharmaceutical products to enable delivery of bio-identical hormones through a variety of dosage forms and administration routes.
