Insider Selling: TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) CAO Sells 29,790 Shares of Stock

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) CAO Michael C. Donegan sold 29,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.54, for a total value of $16,086.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ TXMD opened at $0.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.91. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.79.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXMD. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 39.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,203,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882,996 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 1,553.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,711,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,527 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 5,344,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,962,000 after buying an additional 2,534,600 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,962,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after buying an additional 1,972,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,002,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,713,000 after buying an additional 1,818,736 shares in the last quarter. 44.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on TherapeuticsMD from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on TherapeuticsMD from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of products for women. The firm’s technology, SYMBODA, develops advanced hormone therapy pharmaceutical products to enable delivery of bio-identical hormones through a variety of dosage forms and administration routes.

