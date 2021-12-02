Insider Selling: UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) CFO Sells 2,587 Shares of Stock

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) CFO Molly Henderson sold 2,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $31,121.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

URGN stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,177. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.23. UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a 52-week low of $11.44 and a 52-week high of $28.20. The firm has a market cap of $244.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.18.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.09). UroGen Pharma had a negative return on equity of 127.56% and a negative net margin of 349.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.31) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that UroGen Pharma Ltd. will post -4.9 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised UroGen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 707.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 49.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 359.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma during the third quarter valued at $174,000.

UroGen Pharma Company Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It has developed RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs.

