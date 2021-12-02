Insider Selling: Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) CEO Sells 46,200 Shares of Stock

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 46,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $739,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.64 on Thursday, reaching $16.59. 18,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,612. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.78 and its 200-day moving average is $17.95. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $12.55 and a one year high of $21.86. The firm has a market cap of $924.26 million, a PE ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 0.46.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $70.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VNDA. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 59.1% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,844,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,679,000 after acquiring an additional 685,481 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 490.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 714,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,866,000 after acquiring an additional 593,804 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,850,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,794,000 after acquiring an additional 531,066 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 86.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,092,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,504,000 after acquiring an additional 507,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 137.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 606,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,400,000 after buying an additional 351,137 shares in the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

