Insider Selling: Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) insider Steven J. Rice sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Vir Biotechnology stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.94. 3,033,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,215,168. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.31 and a 1 year high of $141.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.80 and a beta of -1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.76.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $1.12. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 35.98% and a negative return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $103.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.67) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5274.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 5.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,262,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,079,000 after buying an additional 324,143 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 17.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,121,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,282,000 after purchasing an additional 322,247 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 326.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 402,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,643,000 after purchasing an additional 308,307 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 685.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 317,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,995,000 after purchasing an additional 276,771 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 14.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,151,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,743,000 after purchasing an additional 273,208 shares during the period. 75.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $96.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

