Insider Selling: Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) insider Steven J. Rice sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of Vir Biotechnology stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.94. 3,033,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,215,168. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.31 and a 1 year high of $141.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.80 and a beta of -1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.76.
Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $1.12. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 35.98% and a negative return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $103.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.67) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5274.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $96.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.
About Vir Biotechnology
Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.
